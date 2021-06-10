ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Little Rock Winds to play 'Stars and Stripes' celebration

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

Flag Day salute

The Little Rock Winds headlines the 24th annual Flag Day salute, "A Stars and Stripes Celebration," with a program of marches, patriotic songs and Broadway show tunes, 7 p.m. Sunday behind the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History in MacArthur Park, 503 E. Ninth St., Little Rock. Israel Getzov conducts.

The concert kicks off with the presentation of colors by the Little Rock Air Force Base Honor Guard, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and the national anthem. The band will perform the songs of all the U.S. Armed Forces to recognize military veterans and active members.

Hosts are the museum and Little Rock Parks and Recreation; sponsor is Stone Bank. Blue Bell Creameries is providing free ice cream, Premium Refreshment will supply free bottled water and WoodmenLife will provide hand-held flags. Admission is free; attendees should take lawn chairs; picnic baskets are welcome. Inclement weather will force cancellation. Because construction on the next-door Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts reduces parking in the park, a trolley shuttle will run from the main post office parking lot at 600 E. Capitol Ave. to the park starting at 6 p.m. and after the concert until 9 p.m. Call (501) 666-0777 or visit lrwinds.org.

'Baggo, Brats, Blues'

Habitat for Humanity of Central Arkansas holds its inaugural "Baggo Brats N' Blues" fundraiser, 3-6 p.m. Sunday at the Rail Yard, 1212 E. Sixth St., Little Rock. Tickets, $35, include a grilled bratwurst, one beer or soft drink, tournament and Baggo play and music by Charlotte Taylor and Bluesboy Jag; food will also be available from various food trucks and there will be happy-hour drink specials throughout the event. Habitat homeowners who have paid off their mortgages this year will hold a ceremonial "note burning." Visit tinyurl.com/x4em6x39. For more information, call (501) 376-4434 or email brad@Habitatcentralar.org.

El Dorado exhibition

“Meeting in Oneida at Lee’s Grocery” from Aj Smith’s “Faces of the Delta” series and “Strong” by Marjorie Williams-Smith are on display through June 23 at the South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

"Places, Spaces, and Faces: Our Journey," drawings by Little Rock artists Aj Smith and Marjorie Williams-Smith, is on display through June 23 in the Merkle and Price galleries at the South Arkansas Arts Center, 110 E. Fifth St., El Dorado. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call (870) 862-5474 or visit saac-arts.org.

'Harvey' at Harding

The Harding University theater department opens its 38th Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre season with "Harvey" by Mary Chase, including a buffet dinner provided by Chartwells Catering at 6:30 p.m., with curtain time at 7:30, today-Sunday, June 17-19 and 24-26 at the Ulrey Performing Arts Center, Harding University, 409 S. Remington St., Searcy. Tickets are $35; a limited number of show-only seats are $20. Season tickets — including "Farce of Habit" by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, July 15-18, 22-24, 29-31 — are $65. Call (501) 279-4276 or visit hardingtickets.com.

National festival

Heather Dupree and Duane Jackson onstage in “Hillary and Clinton” at the Studio Theater: The show is one of 12 the American Association of Community Theatre has chosen for its Virtual AACTFest 2021. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Matthew Sewell)

The American Association of Community Theatre has chosen Little Rock's Studio Theatre production of "Hillary and Clinton," by Lucas Hnath for its Virtual AACTFest 2021, the National Community Theatre Festival, Monday- June 20, streaming at 7:20 p.m. June 18 via Broadway on Demand. Visit aact.org/21 for registration and tickets. The cast includes Heather Dupree, Duane Jackson, Evan Tanner and JaColby Crossley. The production is one of a dozen from across the country and the U.S. military services chosen for the festival.

Smackdown tickets

Tickets — $24-$124 (plus service charges) — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for the "WWE Friday Night Smackdown," 6:45 p.m. Aug. 27 at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena. There is a limit of eight tickets per household. Visit ticketmaster.com.

'Magnolias' auditions

The Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main Street, North Little Rock, will hold auditions for "Steel Magnolias" by Robert Harling, starting at 10 a.m. June 26. Parts are available for six "passionate" female actors, age 18 and older, via cold readings from the script ("sides" will be provided); performers of all ethnicities are "strongly encouraged to audition," according to the theater management, which requests, "PLEASE do not compare yourself against the film version." Character breakdowns and more information are available at argentacommunitytheater.org/auditions. Heather Norris will direct. Rehearsals begin in August; a complete schedule will go out via email before rehearsals begin. Production dates are Sept 15-26, in partnership with Acansa Arts Festival of the South. Email Casting@ArgentaCommunityTheater.org to set up an audition time. Call (501) 353-1443.

Comedian's tour

Comedian John Crist's 100-show 2021 "John Crist: Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour" includes two Arkansas stops, for which tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday:

◼️ 7 p.m. Nov. 20 at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway. Tickets are $29.75 and $39.75; VIP packages, which include a laminated pass with lanyard and a meet-and-greet/photo opportunity, are $139.75. Visit ticketmaster.com/event/1B005ABBAF8C6381.

◼️ 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Fort Smith Convention Center, 55 S. Seventh St., Fort Smith. Tickets (minimum of two, maximum of eight) are $29.75-$49.75, $149.75 VIP. Visit itickets.com/events/454107.html.

For more information visit johncristcomedy.com.

'Ragtime' in concert

The Jonesboro-based Delta Symphony Orchestra and Link Theatre Company will open the orchestra's 2021-22 season with a concert version of the Tony Award-winning musical "Ragtime" (music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, book by Terrence McNally, based on the novel by E.L. Doctorow), 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16 and 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at Arkansas State University's Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro.

Broadway veteran and Jonesboro native Matt Cavenaugh will direct a cast that includes actors from the 2009 Broadway revival, performers from northeast Arkansas and Arkansas State University and a community chorus. Neale Bartee will conduct the Delta Symphony.

Tickets are $15-$150. Call (870) 761-8254 or visit tinyurl.com/45sar4xt.

The rest of the season:

◼️ Dec. 5 (2 p.m.) — Christmas Program, including a Santa-led sing-along; music from P.I. Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker" featuring dancers from the Foundation of Arts; traditional favorites (including "White Christmas," "Sleigh Ride" and "Dance of the Toys"); and a special "Christmas at the Movies" feature.

◼️ Feb. 27 (3 p.m.) — Violinist Gareth Johnson will solo in "Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso" by Camille Saint-Saens and premiere his arrangements of contemporary and hip-hop songs. The program also includes the "Symphony No. 5" by Ludwig van Beethoven and the "Festive Overture" by William Grant Still.

◼️ April 24 (4 p.m.) — Young Artist Concert, concertos and concerto movements performed by winners of the orchestra's 2022 Young Artist Competition, and a grand-finale performance by the DSO Regional Chorus, 200 students from area junior high schools.