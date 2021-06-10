Forecasters confirm tornado in Lonoke County; more rain expected Thursday

At least one tornado was sighted in Lonoke County on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

The tornado was reported in the southern part of the county, between England and Tucker, according to the agency.

Forecasters have video evidence of the tornado, meteorologist Dylan Cooper said. A survey team on Thursday will go to at least two areas where potential tornado sightings and damage were reported, according to Cooper.

Many areas in Arkansas have seen in excess of a foot of water due to heavy rain this week, a Thursday morning briefing from the weather service states.

Up to 3 inches of additional rainfall is possible in central and southeastern parts of the state through Friday morning, where flash flood watches remain in effect, according to the briefing.

Forecasters said there is a marginal chance of severe weather for much of the state Thursday afternoon, and into the early evening hours. Gusty winds are expected to be the primary threat.