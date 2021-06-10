Four people die in state road crashes

A Pocahontas man died Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Randolph County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Joseph Jinright, 26, was driving a 1999 Ford south on Arkansas 231 when the vehicle ran off the left side of the highway and struck a tree. Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.

A 34-year-old El Dorado man died Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash on Arkansas 274 in rural Calhoun County, according to a state police report.

Murphy J. Aaron Jr. died when his 2014 Chevrolet crossed the centerline and hit a 2020 Kenworth head on.

The driver of the Kenworth, Kristofer J. Emery, 43, of Oakland, was injured in the crash.

A St. Louis woman died and four minors were injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday on Interstate 30 in Malvern, according to a state police report.

Jasmine Crawford, 32, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet west on the highway about 1:30 p.m. when she lost control of the vehicle and side-swiped a 2013 Isuzu, the report said. Both vehicles left the roadway and struck trees.

The four minors were in the Chevrolet, the report said. Joel Gillies, 51, of Chesapeake, the driver of the Isuzu, was injured in the crash.

Also Monday, a 55-year-old Springfield, Mo., man died in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 62 in Marion County, according to a state police report.

Robert Shawn Harriman was driving a Ford F650 when the vehicle ran off the road on a downhill curve. Harriman overcorrected, and the vehicle went into a skid before leaving the road and striking rocks and multiple trees.

Diana Reed Harriman, 64, and Chelsey Frank Harriman, 85, both of Springfield, Mo., and both passengers in the Ford, were injured in the crash.