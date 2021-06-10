Get to know Arkansas D-line commit JJ Hollingsworth

Greenland defensive lineman JJ Hollingsworth was the first prospect to commit to Arkansas for the 2022 class.

Hollingsworth chose the Razorbacks over offers from Kansas and Akron on July 24, 2020.

Nickname: I just go by JJ.

City/school: Greenland, Ark.

Height: 6-4

Weight: 257 pounds

Bench max: 360 pounds

Squat max: 500 pounds

Number of years playing football: 13

School or schools that intrigued me other than Arkansas: Mississippi State was who I had the best bond with other than Arkansas.

I committed to Arkansas because: It has been a lifelong dream of mine.

I plan to major in: Business

My mom is always on me to do: My mom doesn’t really have to stay on me about much. I’m pretty self-motivated. She’s just very supportive.

Favorite NFL player: Current is JJ Watt, and past is Reggie White.

Favorite music: An even mix between Luke Combs and Rap

Must-watch TV show: Longmire and All-American

My two pet peeves: Laziness and not being loyal

Favorite uniform color/combo: White on white

I will never eat: Mushrooms

Sweet tooth craving: Rick's Bakery, for sure

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chipotle and Tropical Smoothie

Strangest thing I’ve eaten: Shark on a cruise ship a few years back

One thing I couldn’t live without: Music

I'm terrified of: I’m not too big on heights or roller coasters.

Hobbies: Lifting weights, listening to music and watching movies

Role model and why: My mom is probably my biggest role model. She has taught me to be respectful and has always pushed me in the right direction.

Three words to describe me: Strong, dedicated, loyal