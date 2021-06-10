Gravette woman dies in crash

BELLA VISTA -- A Gravette woman died Tuesday afternoon in a vehicle crash.

Heather Hufford, 44, was turning left in a Chevrolet Tahoe from Rogers Road onto Arkansas 279 when the vehicle was hit on the driver's side by a large commercial truck, according to a city news release.

The Police Department and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene around 1:35 p.m.

Hufford was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver was not injured, according to the release.

The wreck is still being investigated.