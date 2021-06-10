I-430 bridge work to close some lanes

Work on a project to improve the Interstate 430 bridge over the Arkansas River in Pulaski County will require lane closings and shifting traffic this weekend beginning Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will close two lanes of traffic northbound between Cantrell Road in Little Rock and Crystal Hill Road in North Little Rock from 8 p.m. Friday until noon Saturday, weather permitting.

The same section will be closed during the same hours Saturday and Sunday. The lane closings will continue at 8 p.m. Sunday and end by 6 a.m. Monday, the department said.

Single-lane closings will be in place from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Traffic will be controlled by traffic barrels and signs.

The lane closings will allow the contractor to shift the middle and outside lanes of I-430 onto the newly resurfaced northbound lanes. The inside lane will remain in the temporary split while work begins on the existing northbound lanes, the department said.