• Barnard Kemter, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel whose speech about freed Black slaves honoring fallen Civil War soldiers was censored by organizers of a Memorial Day ceremony, has been asked to deliver the speech in full at Buckeye Boys State by the Ohio American Legion.

• Steve Dickson, a Maine Geological Survey marine geologist, said he's trying to figure out what happened after beach walkers in Wells reported their feet were blackened by sand mixed with what turned out to be millions of dead bugs.

• Mary Margaret Kreuper, 79, a nun who took a vow of poverty and is also a retired Catholic elementary school principal in Torrance, Calif., has agreed to plead guilty to embezzling about $835,000 from the school to cover her gambling losses, prosecutors said.

• Lauren Russell said her golden retriever, Wally, did what the breed is supposed to do when it paddled about 100 yards out in a Lunenburg, Mass., lake, retrieved a swimming woodchuck and gave it a ride to shore on its back -- all recorded by Russell.

• David Nims, 37, youth director at a Baptist church in Pensacola, Fla., was charged with video voyeurism over accusations he hid a camera in a church bathroom that was spotted by a 14-year-old boy who alerted church leaders, authorities said.

• Michael Hogan, 53, a prosecutor in Lawrence County, Ky., who twice ran for statewide office and is now accused of funneling more than $365,000 from a delinquent tax fund into personal accounts, was indicted on federal wire fraud charges, prosecutors said.

• Andrew Loucks, a truck mechanic in Addison, Ill., saved most of a load of 14,000 chickens, with the help of firefighters, by spraying the tightly packed birds with water to keep them from overheating as they sat stranded on a semitrailer that had lost a wheel.

• Said Silva, head of the civil defense office in Puerto Escondido, Mexico, said two British women, believed to be sisters, are recovering after being attacked by a crocodile that likely was defending a nest in a coastal lagoon in Oaxaca state.

• Craig Young and fellow Outer Banks, N.C., tour guide Paul Swisher, who spotted a year-old wild horse straddling the top rail of a wooden fence, are being praised for calmly dismantling the fence to free the horse, named Amelia, so it could rejoin its herd.