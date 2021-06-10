JPs' public session moves to new digs

The Pulaski County Quorum Court will have its first meeting open to the public in more than a year next week in a schedule change brought on by a change in state regulations on local government meetings.

On Tuesday at 6 p.m., justices of the peace will hold an agenda committee meeting in the Jeffery Hawkins Building in downtown Little Rock. It's not the committee's normal venue.

According to County Judge Barry Hyde, Gov. Asa Hutchinson's end of an emergency order permitting virtual meetings, combined with some much-needed upgrades to the building the Quorum Court meets in, has created a situation.

"We're now required to meet in person," Hyde said. "Normally we'd do that up in the Quorum Court room where we have a little boardroom to work with, but we're replacing the air conditioning system."

The air conditioning work is part of a bigger project.

County Comptroller Mike Hutchens said the $5 million project was passed by the Quorum Court early this year, and work began in May updating the top two floors of the building at West Second Street and Broadway in Little Rock.

"What it does is LED lighting, HVAC -- it's all efficient," Hutchens said. "Our building will include replacing those windows that have been there since the '60s to stop the airflow. It pays for itself over a period of time."

Hutchens said the building changes are the last leg of an Energy Service Co. project that will conserve energy and save the county money.

"We started that about four years ago, and we've done all the buildings," Hutchens said. "But we couldn't do the admin. building. We didn't have the money at the time."

Hutchens said the changes should pay for themselves within 15 years.

The work on the top two floors has left those floors unusable, Hyde said.

'The top two floors of our building are shut down," he said. "We've had to vacate it, so that has only left us the choice of the Jeffery Hawkins [Building], which will be somewhat of a tight fit to stay compliant."

Under current county covid-19 directives, people entering buildings must wear masks and practice social distancing. Some county workers and officials can remove their masks if they wear wristbands received by the county signifying that they have been vaccinated.

Quorum Court Director Justin Blagg said the room's small size means members of the public cannot be seated in the room.

"The problem with that room is that we can't get a lot of people into the room," Blagg said. "So what we're probably going to have to do is have them just outside the door so they can hear."

Blagg said those who wish to attend will be in the foyer of the meeting room where they will be able to listen to the meeting and step into the room to give public comment.