Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Blytheville, police say

A man wanted for a murder in Kentucky was found and arrested in Blytheville on Wednesday, police said.

Roddrick D. Moore, 20, has been accused in a fatal shooting in McCracken County, Ky., about 120 miles northeast of Blytheville.

Officers with the Blytheville Police Department, as well as agents with Arkansas’ 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force, worked with the McCracken County sheriff’s office to locate Moore, according to a news release from Blytheville police. The 2nd Judicial District includes Blytheville in Mississippi County, as well as five other counties in northeast Arkansas.

Darrius White, 20, had been fatally shot in McCracken County, and a second victim — Jeffery Concentine Jr., whose age was not released — was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Facebook post from the McCracken County sheriff’s office.

A warrant was obtained for Moore for murder and first-degree assault, deputies said.

Moore was located at a residence on South Elm Street in Blytheville, about a mile northeast of the U.S. 61 exit off Interstate 55, and taken into custody without incident, police said.

Moore was booked into the Mississippi County jail, where he will await extradition, the release states.