Movies in the Park returns to Little Rock's Riverfront Park in July

Little Rock’s River Market is bringing back Movies in the Park, Wednesdays in July in the Riverfront Park Amphitheater.

The series starts July 7 with “Wonder Woman 1984” (PG-13)

The amphitheater will open an hour before film showings (approximately 7:30 p.m.); screenings will begin at sundown (approximately 8:30 p.m.).

The rest of the lineup will be:

• July 14: “Raya and the Last Dragon” (PG)

• July 21: “Bill & Ted Face the Music” (PG-13)

• July 28: “Arkansas” (R).

Bring families, picnics, blankets and/or chairs, bug spray and leashed pets, but no glass containers. An adult must accompany all children under 18 (ID is required). Chaperoned youth, sports, church and other groups are welcome.

“We are thrilled to bring Movies in the Park back this year and we thought it would be super fun to revisit some of 2020’s best movies so that people have a chance to catch them on the big screen which we know so many people really missed last year,” said Diana Long, director of River Market Operations.

Visit rivermarket.info or their Facebook page, facebook.com/lrrivermarket for more information.