NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

SUNDAY x-NASCAR All-Star Race, Fort Worth

SUNDAY NASCAR All-Star Open, Fort Worth

June 20 Ally 400, Nashville, Tenn.

June 26 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono, Long Pond, Pa.

June 27 Explore the Pocono Mountains 350, Long Pond, Pa.

July 4 Jockey Made in America 250 presented by Kwik Trip, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

July 11 Quaker State 400, Hampton, Ga.

July 18 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, Loudon, N.H.

Aug. 8 Go Bowling at the Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

x-non-points race