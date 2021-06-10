Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bella Vista

• Zachary Alexander, 34, of 822 Halbert St. in Malvern was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering and aggravated assault on family or household members. Alexander was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• David Chasten, 30, of 16576 Arkansas 12 in Gentry was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Chasten was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Xokdy Souvannasing, 45, of 1822 Daisy Circle in Lowell was arrested Tuesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Souvannasing was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Kevin Valle-Garcia, 27, of 1506 S. 24th St. in Rogers was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, obstruction of governmental operations and delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Valle-Garcia was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Wednesday with no bond set.

Gentry

• Dustin Underwood, 31, of 1501 E. Main St. in Gentry was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household members and domestic battering. Underwood was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Alejandra Navarro, 41, of 5202 W. Cross Creek Blvd. in Rogers was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Navarro was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Anthony Waddell, 31, of 1307 S. 13th St. in Rogers was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Waddell was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Steven Pearish, 33, of 865 N. Lola Lane in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing governmental operations, furnishing prohibited articles and a parole violation. Pearish was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Wednesday with no bond set.