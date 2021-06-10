100 years ago

June 10, 1921

• Daniel McGrew, the man who lost his left hand Wednesday afternoon under the wheels of a car of Rock Island train No. 635, as it was leaving the Rock Island station here, yesterday afternoon bitterly denounced the suspicions of railroad officers who are investigating the probability that McGrew deliberately thrust his hand on the rail in order to collect accident insurance, which he purchased with a ticket to Berger, a station only seven miles from Little Rock. McGrew declares he was the victim of an accident. Railroad officials last night said they would continue their investigation and probably would complete it when the train crew of No. 635 returns here.

50 years ago

June 10, 1971

• Governor Bumpers said Wednesday that he expected the state Board of Apportionment to adopt plans that would provide for single-member districts all over the state with only "isolated exceptions." He indicated that in Pulaski County and perhaps in a few other places, provision might be made for multi-member district when they would reduce election problems. The three members of the Board of Apportionment received copies Wednesday of the Monday decision by the United States Supreme Court in which the Court refused to outlaw multi-member legislative districts.

25 years ago

June 10, 1996

• After 13 years of continual court action, Pulaski County's federal school desegregation case is nearing some weighty decisions. Rulings could come in a matter of weeks or months. Some participants in the complex case have been working feverishly lately to move the case toward an eventual end -- release of the district from decades of federal court supervision. But opposing parties in the case are approaching the issues in different ways, creating questions and disputes that ultimately may have to be resolved by U.S. District Judge Susan Webber Wright and the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals at St. Louis.

10 years ago

June 10, 2011

• To go from "being a gem to a jewel," the Little Rock Zoo needs an annual cash infusion of $1.9 million for operations and $3 million for capital outlays, a strategic plan released Thursday details. Last year, the Little Rock Zoo Board of Governors created a Strategic Planning Committee to look at the park's governance and business strategies. The Arkansas Zoological Foundation, the nonprofit fundraising body for the park, approved spending up to $35,000 to hire a consulting firm to complete a strategic plan for the zoo.