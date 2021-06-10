Outdoors calendar

Calendar

JUNE

15 Cabot chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Crossroads Restaurant. Matt Robinson (479) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com

17 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 9 meeting. Smokin' n' Style BBQ, Hot Springs. Kyle Peters (501) 318-8290 or duckhuntingfireman@yahoo.com

JULY

13 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 8 meeting. Cypress Bayou Hunting Club, Ashdown. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or rstavely@myfthl.com

15 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 10 meeting. Crossroads Restaurant, Cabot. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com

AUGUST

12 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 11 meeting. Five Oaks Duck Club, Humphrey. Tommy Palmer (870) 543-0085 or tommypalmer@gmail.com

SEPTEMBER

28 Drew County chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Monticello Country Club, Monticello. Joe Fakouri (870) 723-3666 or jmfakouri@hotmail.com