Pascoe, Lemonious lead NCAA qualifiers

Arkansas State University distance runner Bennett Pascoe and University of Arkansas freshman hurdler Phillip Lemonious both had the top qualifying marks Wednesday night in their events at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

Pascoe, a junior from Conway, ran a school and Sun Belt Conference record 8:31.72 to lead the qualifiers in the 3,000-meter steeplechase advancing to Friday night's final.

Lemonious ran a personal-best 13.43 in the 110-meter hurdles in advancing. Razorbacks senior Carl Elliott was 15th in 13.84 and did not advance.

Arkansas senior Gilbert Boit ran a career-bet 28:09.11 in the 10,000 final, but he wasn't able to score as he finished 13th. It was the No. 4 all-time mark for the Razorbacks and surpassed his previous best of 28:25.15 in 2019.

The Razorbacks' 400-relay team didn't advance. Josh Oglesby, Kris Hair, Roman Turner and Jalen Brown ran 39.47 to finish 13th.

Arkansas senior Markus Ballengee is 10th through five events of the decathlon with 3,949 points and sophomore Daniel Spejcher is 13th with 3,903.

Ballengee ran the 100 11.04; long jumped 21-81/4; threw the shot put 49-83/4; high jumped 6-43/4; and ran the 400 in 49.93. Spejcher ran the 100 in 11.05; went 22-71/4 in the long jump; threw the shot put 47-71/4; high jumped 6-13/4; and ran the 400 in 49.75.

Georgia sophomore Karel Tilga leads the decathlon with 4,384 points. The decathlon will conclude today when women's events are held.

University of Central Arkansas sprinter Zachary Jewell, a senior from Mena, was 16th in the 100 and didn't advance.

Arkansas was 15th in the 1,600 relay and didn't advance with its time of 3:08.15 run by Brown, Rhayko Swartz, Jeremy Farr and James Milholen.

SEC athletes won three events with LSU junior JuVaughn Harrison taking the long jump with a leap of 27-13/4; LSU freshman Tzuriel Pedigo throwing the javelin 252-7; and Florida senior Thomas Mardal throwing the hammer 251-9.'

LSU leads the team race through five of 21 finals with 24 points. Mississippi State is second with 17.