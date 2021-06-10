Pine Bluff schools continue free summer meals program

Pine Bluff School District, in collaboration with Chart-wells food service, will continue the summer meal program. The program of free meals began June 3, according to a news release.

Bus stop delivery meal services began Monday and will occur every Monday and Wednesday at 10 a.m.

WHO’S ELIGIBLE?

Eligible participants include all students enrolled in Pine Bluff School District, children 18 or younger and people over 18 who are enrolled in school programs for persons with disabilities. Children don’t need to be enrolled in the district to participate, according to the release.

PICKUP RULES

To maintain a safe physical distance at pickup sites and bus stops, individuals must stay at least 6 feet apart and wear a mask to receive meals.

BUS STOP MEAL LOCATIONS

Meals can be picked up at these school bus stops at these sites:Bus #90: Belair Drive, Belmoor and Belmont, Belmoor and West-gate, Eighth Avenue and Wisconsin Street, Eighth and Nebraska Street, Eighth Avenue and Chestnut Street; Bus #92: Port Road and Illinois Street, Second Avenue and Ohio Street, Second Avenue and Missouri Street, Third Avenue and Olive Street, Second Avenue and Poplar Street, Deja View Apartments.

Bus #94: 26th Avenue and Fir Street, 30th Avenue and Fir Street, 34th Avenue and Fir Street, 40th Avenue and Fir Street, 40th Avenue and Old Warren Road, 32nd Avenue and Old Warren Road.

Bus #97: 16th Avenue and Plum Street, 18th Avenue and Linden Street, 23rd Avenue and Hickory Street, 26th Avenue and Hickory Street, 30th Avenue and Hickory Street, 25th Avenue and Laurel Street, 30th Avenue and Elm Street.

Bus #98: 15th Avenue and Elm Street, 16th Avenue and Laurel Street, 22nd Avenue and Main Street, 46th Avenue and Main Street.

The program won’t discriminate, and this institution is an equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.