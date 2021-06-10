Red Cross flood shelter in Gould open amid rain

The American Red Cross has opened a shelter at Marzell Missionary Baptist Church, 200 S. Highway 65, in Gould, for people affected by recent flooding in southeast Arkansas.

Some areas have received 12 to 15 inches of rain in a 24-hour period, with more rain on the way, according to a news release.

The flash flooding has resulted in multiple road closures and power outages, impacting an estimated 50 homes in Gould (Lincoln County), White Hall (Jefferson County) Little Rock (Pulaski County), Marvell (Phillips County) Stuttgart (Arkansas County) and Desha County, according to the release.

Red Cross planned to send out teams Wednesday to assess damages to determine the need for assistance.

The agency also offered safety tips:

• Listen to area radio and television stations and a NOAA Weather Radio for possible flood warnings and reports of flooding in progress or other critical information from the National Weather Service (NWS).

• Be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice.

• When a flood or flash flood warning is issued for your area, head for higher ground and stay there.

• Stay away from floodwaters. If you come upon a flowing stream where water is above your ankles, stop, turn around and go another way. Six inches of swiftly moving water can sweep you off of your feet.

• If you come upon a flooded road while driving, turn around and go another way. If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground. Most cars can be swept away by less than two feet of moving water.

• Keep children out of the water. They are curious and often lack judgment about running water or contaminated water.

• Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize flood danger.

• Because standard homeowners insurance doesn't cover flooding, it's important to have protection from the floods associated with hurricanes, tropical storms, heavy rains and other conditions that impact the U.S. For more information on flood insurance, visit the National Flood Insurance Program Web site at www.FloodSmart.gov.

Details: 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767) or visit redcross.org.