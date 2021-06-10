Super Quiz: Infamous Women

She allegedly "took an ax and gave her mother 40 whacks."

First lady of the Philippines known for her famous shoe collection.

She was kidnapped in 1974 and joined the Symbionese Liberation Army.

Her partner in crime was Clyde Barrow.

She was an American outlaw who died of gunshot wounds in 1889.

English queen nicknamed for her execution of numerous Protestants.

Jacobin leader Jean-Paul Marat was murdered by her while in his bath.

Known as "Ma," she was a crime matriarch who organized her sons' crimes.