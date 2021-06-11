Sections
Arkansas Activities Association reclassification numbers

Today at 2:11 a.m.

Arkansas Activities Association

Reclassification

2022-24 cycle

Football

Class 7A

School;Enrollment

Cabot;2392.00

Bentonville;2341.67

Springdale Har-Ber;2297.67

Fayetteville;2231.67

Conway;2226.67

Springdale;2190.33

Bryant;2118.00

North Little Rock;1880.33

LR Central;1876.33

Rogers;1802.00

Rogers Heritage;1795.00

FS Northside;1715.67

Bentonville West;1604.33

FS Southside;1500.00

Jonesboro;1374.33

LR Southwest;1347.67

Class 6A

Benton;1272.33

Van Buren;1236.33

Russellville;1179.67

Sylvan Hills;1121.33

West Memphis;1089.67

Siloam Springs;1020.67

Lake Hamilton;1010.00

El Dorado;983.00

Mountain Home;974.00

Marion;962.00

Sheridan;919.33

Greenwood;871.67

Greene Co. Tech;861.33

Searcy;827.00

Jacksonville;825.00

Greenbrier;821.00

Class 5A

HS Lakeside;818.33

LR Parkview;815.33

Texarkana;812.00

Beebe;783.00

Alma;761.67

Nettleton;760.33

Vilonia;751.00

Maumelle;748.33

Pine Bluff;726.67

Hot Springs;714.33

Paragould;703.00

Batesville;703.00

White Hall;692.00

Valley View;665.33

Harrison;636.33

Magnolia;607.33

Clarksville;601.67

Farmington;599.00

Wynne;583.33

Brookland;566.67

Watson Chapel;557.00

Pea Ridge;528.33

Joe T. Robinson;527.00

Morrilton;524.00

De Queen;507.67

Camden Fairview;493.67

LR Mills;481.67

Hope;481.00

Prairie Grove;471.33

Dardanelle;465.00

Forrest City;463.00

Batesville Southside;457.00

Class 4A

Pocahontas;456.67

Huntsville;449.33

Gravette;446.00

Nashville;440.33

Berryville;437.00

Malvern;420.67

Ozark;414.67

Arkadelphia;414.67

Westside;413.33

Lonoke;406.67

Blytheville;405.33

LR Hall;400.00

Mena;398.00

Highland;395.33

Monticello;385.33

Hamburg;381.33

Pottsville;381.33

Crossett;377.00

Bauxite;375.33

Warren;355.33

Star City;353.00

Stuttgart;346.67

Heber Springs;337.00

Fountain Lake;336.33

Trumann;331.67

Ashdown;326.33

Gentry;325.00

Waldron;323.00

Clinton;312.33

Green Forest;307.00

Cave City;307.00

Lamar;306.33

Dover;306.33

Elkins;303.00

Harmony Grove;298.33

Bald Knob;295.33

Mountain View;285.33

Gosnell;284.33

Central;283.67

Rivercrest;274.67

Lincoln;273.33

DeWitt;267.67

Mayflower;264.67

McGehee;264.00

Harrisburg;262.33

Dumas;260.00

Class 3A

Glen Rose;254.00

Booneville;251.33

Smackover;250.33

Osceola;234.67

Centerpoint;246.67

Manila;245.67

Newport;244.67

West Fork;242.67

Drew Central;242.33

Bismark;238.00

Paris;230.00

Fouke;228.33

Prescott;228.33

Atkins;222.00

Walnut Ridge;219.00

Perryville;216.67

Jessieville;207.33

Dollarway;207.33

Melbourne;205.33

Charleston;204.00

Piggott;200.67

Lakeside;199.33

Hoxie;198.33

Salem;197.33

Two Rivers;194.33

Corning;193.33

Cedarville;192.67

Hackett;190.00

Rose Bud;190.00

Danville;188.00

Mansfield;187.00

Lavaca;187.00

Yellville-Summit;185.33

Rison;182.33

Palestine-Wheatley;181.67

Greenland;181.33

Harmony Grove;180.00

Horatio;178.33

Marshall;178.00

Magnet Cove;171.33

Cutter Morning Star;167.67

Barton;166.33

Fordyce;165.33

Quitman;164.67

Cedar Ridge;163.33

Parkers Chapel;159.00

Gurdon;158.67

Junction City;157.00

Class 2A

Murfreesboro;155.33

East Poinsett Co.;155.00

Carlisle;153.33

Mountainburg;152.00

Poyen;148.00

Lee County;146.00

McCrory;141.67

Bigelow;138.33

Hector;138.00

England;137.00

Woodlawn;135.67

Mountain Pine;135.33

Cross County;130.33

Hazen;130.00

Rector;127.67

Des Arc;125.33

JC Westside;124.00

Earle;123.33

Magazine;123.00

Foreman;123.00

Dierks;122.00

Spring Hill;120.00

Midland;119.33

Hampton;115.33

Decatur;115.00

Hermitage;144.00

Marked Tree;112.67

Lafayette Co.;111.00

Bearden;106.00

Mount Ida;105.67

Western Yell Co.;95.00

Brinkley;91.00

Clarendon;90.67

Marvell-Elaine;84.00

Mineral Springs;80.00

Augusta;64.67

Strong;63.67

All other sports

Class 6A

Cabot;2392.00

Bentonville;2341.67

Springdale Har-Ber;2297.67

Fayetteville;2231.67

Conway;2226.67

Springdale;2190.33

Bryant;2118.00

North Little Rock;1880.33

LR Central;1876.33

Rogers;1802.00

Rogers Heritage;1795.00

FS Northside;1715.67

Bentonville West;1604.33

FS Southside;1500.00

Jonesboro;1374.33

LR Southwest;1347.67

Class 5A

Benton;1272.33

Van Buren;1236.33

Russellville;1179.67

Sylvan Hills;1121.33

West Memphis;1089.67

Siloam Springs;1020.67

Lake Hamilton;1010.00

El Dorado;983.00

Mountain Home;974.00

Marion;962.00

Sheridan;919.33

Greenwood;871.67

Greene Co. Tech;861.33

Searcy;827.00

Jacksonville;825.00

Greenbrier;821.00

HS Lakeside;818.33

LR Parkview;815.33

Texarkana;812.00

Beebe;783.00

Alma;761.67

Nettleton;760.33

Vilonia;751.00

Maumelle;748.33

Pine Bluff;726.67

Hot Springs;714.33

Paragould;703.00

Batesville;703.00

White Hall;692.00

Valley View;665.33

Harrison;636.33

eStem;613.33

Class 4A

Magnolia;607.33

Clarksville;601.67

Farmington;599.00

Wynne;583.33

Brookland;566.67

Watson Chapel;557.00

Pea Ridge;528.33

Joe T. Robinson;527.00

Morrilton;524.00

De Queen;507.67

Camden Fairview;493.67

LR Mills;481.67

Hope;481.00

Prairie Grove;471.33

Dardanelle;465.00

Forrest City;463.00

Batesville Southside;457.00

Pocahontas;456.67

Huntsville;449.33

Gravette;446.00

Nashville;440.33

Berryville;437.00

Malvern;420.67

Arkadelphia;414.67

Ozark;414.67

Jonesboro Westside;413.33

Lonoke;406.67

Blytheville;405.33

Little Rock Hall;400.00

Mena;398.00

Highland;395.33

Monticello;385.33

Hamburg;381.33

Pottsville;381.33

Crossett;377.00

Bauxite;375.33

Warren;355.33

Star City;353.00

Stuttgart;346.67

Lisa Academy;346.33

Heber Springs;337.00

Fountain Lake;336.33

Trumann;331.67

Ashdown;326.33

Gentry;325.00

Waldron;323.00

Clinton;312.33

Class 3A

Green Forest;307.00

Cave City;307.00

Lamar;306.33

Dover;306.33

Elkins;303.00

Harmony Grove;298.33

Bald Knob;295.33

Mountain View;285.33

Gosnell;284.33

Helena-West Helena Central;283.67

Rivercrest;277.67

Genoa Central;276.33

Riverview;274.67

Lincoln;273.33

Arkansas Arts Academy;271.67

DeWitt;267.67

Mayflower;264.767

McGehee;264.00

Harrisburg;262.33

Dumas;260.00

Glen Rose;254.00

Booneville;251.33

Smackover;250.33

Osceola;248.67

Centerpoint;246.67

Manila;245.67

Newport;244.67

West Fork;242.67

Drew Central;242.33

Bergman;241.33

Bismarck;238.00

Paris;230.00

Haas Hall-Fayetteville;228.33

Fouke;228.33

Prescott;228.33

Atkins;222.00

Walnut Ridge;219.00

Perryville;216.67

Pangburn;208.33

Valley Springs;208.33

Pine Bluff Dollarway;207.33

Jessieville;207.33

Melbourne;205.33

Flippin;204.67

Charleston;204.00

Maumelle Charter;203.00

Tuckerman;201.67

Piggott;200.67

Cossatot River;200.67

Lakeside;199.33

Hoxie;198.33

Salem;197.33

Lisa Academy North;197.00

Two Rivers;194.33

Corning;193.33

Cedarville;192.67

Hackett;190.00

Rose Bud;190.00

Danville;188.00

Class 2A

Lavaca;187.00

Mansfield;187.00

Yellville-Summit;185.33

Riverside;183.67

Haas Hall-Bentonville;183.33

Rison;182.33

Palestine-Wheatley;181.67

Greenland;181.33

Camden Harmony Grove;180.00

Horatio;178.33

Marshall;178.00

Sloan-Hendrix;175.67

Marmaduke;172.33

Magnet Cove;171.33

Cotter;170.67

Buffalo Island Central;170.00

Cutter Morning Star;167.67

Barton;166.33

Fordyce;165.33

White County Central;165.33

Quitman;164.67

Cedar Ridge;163.33

Parkers Chapel;159.00

Gurdon;158.67

Junction City;157.00

Murfreesboro;155.33

East Poinsett County;155.00

Kipp Delta Collegiate;153.67

Carlisle;153.33

Mountainburg;152.00

Jacksonville Lighthouse Charter;149.67

Poyen;148.00

Eureka Springs;147.67

Lee County;146.00

McCrory;141.67

Haas Hall-Rogers;140.67

Bay;139.33

Future School of Fort Smith;139.33

Bigelow;138.33

Hector;138.00

England;137.00

Caddo Hills;136.67

Woodlawn;135.67

Mountain Pine;135.33

Acorn;133.67

Izard County Consolidated;131.33

Cross County;130.33

Hazen;130.00

Rector;127.67

Mount Vernon-Enola;127.00

Des Arc;125.33

Ouachita;125.00

Johnson County Westside;124.00

Earle;123.33

Magazine;123.00

Foreman;123.00

Dierks;122.00

Southside Bee Branch;120.67

Spring Hill;120.00

Haas Hall-Springdale;120.00

Class 1A

Alpena;119.67

Midland;119.33

Maynard;118.67

Hampton;115.33

Decatur;115.00

Hermitage;114.00

West Side;113.67

Jasper;113.33

Marked Tree;112.67

County Line;111.33

Lafayette County;111.00

Norfork;110.00

Mammoth Spring;108.00

Bearden;106.00

Mount Ida;105.67

Wonderview;103.67

Blevins;103.33

Bradford;101.67

Lead Hill;99.00

Concord;97.00

Hillcrest;96.67

Scranton;96.67

Nemo Vista;95.33

Western Yell County;95.00

Mulberry;94.00

Nevada;92.33

Brinkley;91.00

Clarendon;90.67

Armorel;90.00

Calico Rock;86.67

Taylor;85.00

Quest Academy of West LR;84.67

Marvell-Elaine;84.00

Shirley;83.67

Omaha;83.33

Kirby;83.00

Mineral Springs;80.00

Northwest Arkansas Classical;79.67

Viola;79.33

Kipp Delta-Blytheville;74.67

Bradley;74.33

Guy-Perkins;74.00

Dermott;71.67

Western Grove;70.67

Southeast Arkansas Prep;67.00

Kingston;65.00

Augusta;64.67

Deer;64.33

Strong;63.67

Emerson;59.00

St. Paul;55.00

Rural Special;50.67

Bruno-Pyatt;47.00

Mount Judea;45.00

Oark;41.00

St. Joe;39.33

Timbo;38.67

Sparkman;31.00

Oden;30.67

Arkansas School for the Deaf;25.33

Umpire;24.67

Arkansas School for the Blind;23.00

