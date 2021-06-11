Arkansas Activities Association reclassification numbers

Arkansas Activities Association
Reclassification
2022-24 cycle
Football
Class 7A
School;Enrollment
Cabot;2392.00
Bentonville;2341.67
Springdale Har-Ber;2297.67
Fayetteville;2231.67
Conway;2226.67
Springdale;2190.33
Bryant;2118.00
North Little Rock;1880.33
LR Central;1876.33
Rogers;1802.00
Rogers Heritage;1795.00
FS Northside;1715.67
Bentonville West;1604.33
FS Southside;1500.00
Jonesboro;1374.33
LR Southwest;1347.67
Class 6A
Benton;1272.33
Van Buren;1236.33
Russellville;1179.67
Sylvan Hills;1121.33
West Memphis;1089.67
Siloam Springs;1020.67
Lake Hamilton;1010.00
El Dorado;983.00
Mountain Home;974.00
Marion;962.00
Sheridan;919.33
Greenwood;871.67
Greene Co. Tech;861.33
Searcy;827.00
Jacksonville;825.00
Greenbrier;821.00
Class 5A
HS Lakeside;818.33
LR Parkview;815.33
Texarkana;812.00
Beebe;783.00
Alma;761.67
Nettleton;760.33
Vilonia;751.00
Maumelle;748.33
Pine Bluff;726.67
Hot Springs;714.33
Paragould;703.00
Batesville;703.00
White Hall;692.00
Valley View;665.33
Harrison;636.33
Magnolia;607.33
Clarksville;601.67
Farmington;599.00
Wynne;583.33
Brookland;566.67
Watson Chapel;557.00
Pea Ridge;528.33
Joe T. Robinson;527.00
Morrilton;524.00
De Queen;507.67
Camden Fairview;493.67
LR Mills;481.67
Hope;481.00
Prairie Grove;471.33
Dardanelle;465.00
Forrest City;463.00
Batesville Southside;457.00
Class 4A
Pocahontas;456.67
Huntsville;449.33
Gravette;446.00
Nashville;440.33
Berryville;437.00
Malvern;420.67
Ozark;414.67
Arkadelphia;414.67
Westside;413.33
Lonoke;406.67
Blytheville;405.33
LR Hall;400.00
Mena;398.00
Highland;395.33
Monticello;385.33
Hamburg;381.33
Pottsville;381.33
Crossett;377.00
Bauxite;375.33
Warren;355.33
Star City;353.00
Stuttgart;346.67
Heber Springs;337.00
Fountain Lake;336.33
Trumann;331.67
Ashdown;326.33
Gentry;325.00
Waldron;323.00
Clinton;312.33
Green Forest;307.00
Cave City;307.00
Lamar;306.33
Dover;306.33
Elkins;303.00
Harmony Grove;298.33
Bald Knob;295.33
Mountain View;285.33
Gosnell;284.33
Central;283.67
Rivercrest;274.67
Lincoln;273.33
DeWitt;267.67
Mayflower;264.67
McGehee;264.00
Harrisburg;262.33
Dumas;260.00
Class 3A
Glen Rose;254.00
Booneville;251.33
Smackover;250.33
Osceola;234.67
Centerpoint;246.67
Manila;245.67
Newport;244.67
West Fork;242.67
Drew Central;242.33
Bismark;238.00
Paris;230.00
Fouke;228.33
Prescott;228.33
Atkins;222.00
Walnut Ridge;219.00
Perryville;216.67
Jessieville;207.33
Dollarway;207.33
Melbourne;205.33
Charleston;204.00
Piggott;200.67
Lakeside;199.33
Hoxie;198.33
Salem;197.33
Two Rivers;194.33
Corning;193.33
Cedarville;192.67
Hackett;190.00
Rose Bud;190.00
Danville;188.00
Mansfield;187.00
Lavaca;187.00
Yellville-Summit;185.33
Rison;182.33
Palestine-Wheatley;181.67
Greenland;181.33
Harmony Grove;180.00
Horatio;178.33
Marshall;178.00
Magnet Cove;171.33
Cutter Morning Star;167.67
Barton;166.33
Fordyce;165.33
Quitman;164.67
Cedar Ridge;163.33
Parkers Chapel;159.00
Gurdon;158.67
Junction City;157.00
Class 2A
Murfreesboro;155.33
East Poinsett Co.;155.00
Carlisle;153.33
Mountainburg;152.00
Poyen;148.00
Lee County;146.00
McCrory;141.67
Bigelow;138.33
Hector;138.00
England;137.00
Woodlawn;135.67
Mountain Pine;135.33
Cross County;130.33
Hazen;130.00
Rector;127.67
Des Arc;125.33
JC Westside;124.00
Earle;123.33
Magazine;123.00
Foreman;123.00
Dierks;122.00
Spring Hill;120.00
Midland;119.33
Hampton;115.33
Decatur;115.00
Hermitage;144.00
Marked Tree;112.67
Lafayette Co.;111.00
Bearden;106.00
Mount Ida;105.67
Western Yell Co.;95.00
Brinkley;91.00
Clarendon;90.67
Marvell-Elaine;84.00
Mineral Springs;80.00
Augusta;64.67
Strong;63.67
