Bentonville, circa 1915: The street leading off the courthouse square was not yet paved, but the block was anchored by the handsome Benton County Bank on the left and the Massery Hotel at the other end. The block is intact and restored today, the now former bank building has served in the past as City Hall and as a library.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203