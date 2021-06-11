The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF June 10, 2021

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CR-93-284. Saba K. Makkali v. State of Arkansas, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Petitioner's pro se fourth petition to reinvest jurisdiction in the trial court to consider a petition for writ of error coram nobis; motion for stipulation of undisputed facts; motion for appointment of counsel. Petition denied; motions moot.

JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB

CR-20-690. Michael Eugene Rea v. State of Arkansas, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CR-21-15. Antonio Smith v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, First Division. Affirmed. Womack, J., concurs without opinion.

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CV-20-682. State of Arkansas ex rel. Leslie Rutledge, Attorney General v. Purdue Pharma L.P.; Purdue Pharma, Inc.; The Purdue Frederick Company, Inc.; Johnson & Johnson; Janssen Pharmaceutica, Inc., n/k/a Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ortho-McNeill-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., n/k/a Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Endo Health Solutions, Inc.; Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Does 1 through 100, Inclusive, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixteenth Division. Appeal dismissed.

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CR-21-38. Bismillah Rahim Muhammad v. State of Arkansas, from Clark County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded in part.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CR-20-630. Freddie Clark v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventh Division. Affirmed.

JUSTICE ROBIN F. WYNNE

CR-19-901. Nicholas Matthew Lewondowski v. State of Arkansas, from Garland County Circuit Court. Remanded to settle the record.