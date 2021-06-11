CHURCH NEWS

KINGS HIGHWAY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2312 Fluker St., will host the youth annual program recognizing all of the church youth at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Words of encouragement will be delivered by Ajahi Davis. The theme will be “Shining God’s Light At Every Port Of Call,” (Ephesians 1:5.) MT. CALVARY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 600 E. 38th Ave., invites everyone to attend the pastoral installation service for Elder Eddie G. Carter at 2 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Cedric L. Carter from Ninth Street Baptist Church at Fort Smith.

OLD ST. JAMES MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 4512 S. Ohio St., will host a covid-19 vaccination clinic from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the church. Doctor’s Orders Pharmacy will administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine for people 12 years old and older, according to a news release. People may just come by the church for the vaccination or register with Doctor’s Orders Pharmacy online at https://appacuityschedling.com/schedule.phi?owner=2160152&appointmentType=22537587.Details: Billie Dorn, Old St. James church secretary, at (870) 536-7654.

THE PLEASANT VIEW MINISTRIES CHURCH Singles Ministry will host a fundraiser from 7-11 a.m. June 26 on the parking lot of WOW Wallace Flowers and Gifts, 2203 E. Harding Ave. The rummage sale will include new and gently used items such as clothes, shoes, home decor and household goods, according to a news release.

PRAYER GARDEN CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, 800 S. Apple St., will conduct a young ladies conference from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 26 for 12-18 year olds. The topic is Failures and Successes. Lunch will be provided. The event will be a conference of awareness and self love. Participants will be inspired, motivated and encouraged to live their best lives. Guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed. The person with the most creative mask will receive a prize. Registration is free, however participants are asked to RSVP by June 15 to (870) 717-9042 or (870) 329-1113.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., cancelled the Family Portrait Day fundraiser June 12-13.

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday.The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Announcements can be for in-person services or online events. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Items should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com . Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.