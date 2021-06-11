EDITORIAL: Come again another day

A 6-year-old named Calvin once asked his friend Hobbes if he knew the main problem with the universe. The child concluded that there's no 1-800 number to call to file complaints.

The No. 1 complaint on our minds right now is the weather. May was a wet month for Arkansas. It seems like the past three weeks we've had more rain than sunshine. Apparently that isn't going to change anytime soon. If the first week of June is any indication.

"A line of storms is expected to saturate much of Arkansas with rainfall this week as forecasters express concerns about the potential for flash flooding," the papers say. On a trip to south Arkansas the other day, we saw corn bent to the ground. This isn't good.

We're practically in summer now. Arkansans have barbecues to host, fishing to do, trails to hike, creeks to swim and golf to play. All that becomes impossible to do with boatloads of rain.

So Mother Nature needs to get with it and send this rain somewhere that actually wants it, probably some western states. We hear Lake Mead is at the lowest level in decades. Can Amazon deliver?