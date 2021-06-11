EDITORIAL: Perfect timing

Summer has pretty much arrived; at least the temperatures have. Arkansans are already seeing numbers in the forecast that start with 9 (don't forget to wear sunscreen). And after yet another chaotic school year brought on by the pandemic, the fall semester is probably the last thing on students' minds.

But in a few months' time it will arrive nonetheless. So students should be preparing now. One of the best things to mark off the list: Getting the covid-19 vaccine.

Pfizer's vaccine has been approved for everyone 12 and up. So before you send your kid back to cramped hallways in August or September, you might as well get their shots done now, as the governor told the papers:

"Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday urged parents to have their children vaccinated as soon as possible, noting that students who are fully vaccinated no longer have to quarantine after exposure to someone with covid-19. 'This is not something that should wait to next year,' Hutchinson said."

There are no long lines to wait in, the supply is plentiful, and it's as easy as walking into a Walgreens or Walmart or whatever pharmacy you prefer.

Since summer break is here, teenagers who get the Pfizer shot and need a day or two to shake off any side effects will have the time to do that. It's what makes this season perfect for vaccinations.

Students who can get vaccinated should. They'll be doing their part to help protect teachers, friends, principals, custodians, lunch staff and more when they return to school in the fall. So walk in, roll up your sleeve, and get protected before one of the new covid-19 variants finds its way to loved ones near you.