Forecasters warn of dangerous heat, potential hail and strong winds

Northwest Arkansas is under a marginal risk of damaging winds and large hail Friday night.

For Benton County, severe storms could take place between 7 and 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

In other counties in the region, the storms would be between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

A heat advisory has been issued for Friday afternoon in Crawford, Sebastian and Franklin counties, where heat indices could peak between 105 and 110 degrees. The advisory in the River Valley is for the hours between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.

A high of 92 and a low of 70 is forecast for Friday in Fayetteville. A high of 94 and a low of 74 is predicted for Fort Smith.

Temperatures are expected to peak above 90 again Saturday.

Courtesy photo -- National Weather Service