FYI: Scratch and dent sale Saturday at Crystal Bridges

Today

Virtual Architecture Tour -- Frank Lloyd Wright's Bachman-Wilson House, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Artists of Northwest Arkansas Gallery -- Noon-8 p.m. Friday & Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday, noon-8 p.m. Thursday, Rogers Experimental House, 121 W. Walnut St. Free. artistsnwarkansas.com.

"My Father's War" -- Bob Ford's account of Art Herzberg's service in World War II, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, through June 20, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

__

Saturday

Scratch And Dent Sale -- 10 a.m., Museum Store at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free admission. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Ruff Ruff Read -- Read with Poe the dog, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Shiloh Saturday -- Ozark pigments with Madison Woods, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Fayetteville. Masks required. Free. 750-8165.

Hear Our Voices -- With Indigenous storyteller Gayle Ross, 11 a.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville or via Zoom. Free. 273-2456 or monah.us.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. weekends, in the Crystal Bridges studios. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Open Studio -- Featuring new bicycle paintings, 1-6 p.m. June 12-13, George Dombek Studio & Gallery, 844 Blue Springs Road in Fayetteville. 442-8976.

__

Sunday

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges' Early American Gallery. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. weekends, in the Crystal Bridges studios. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com