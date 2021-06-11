Gun-waving suspect held after NLR call

North Little Rock police arrested a man accused of wielding a gun early Thursday, according to a report.

Officers responded to 1100 F St. at 12:30 a.m. for a disturbance call in which the accuser said Quintrell Kimble, 26, of North Little Rock was the person who pointed a gun at him, the report said.

The accuser said Kimble was trying to collect a $20 debt, which the accuser denied owing.The accuser said Kimble then drew his weapon and pointed it, threatening to shoot the accuser, according to the report.

Police found the firearm on the ground where they encountered Kimble, the report said.

Kimble was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he is held in lieu of $20,000 bond and is charged with felony aggravated assault, felony possession of a firearm by certain persons and felony theft by receiving.

Driver taken to jail after pedestrian hit

A Little Rock man reportedly struck a pedestrian in North Little Rock and fled Wednesday evening, police said.

Officers responded to 5302 Wood St. at 5:16 p.m. where an injury accident with injury occurred and the driver of a silver truck had fled the scene, the report said.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Police determined that the vehicle belonging to Amos Sanders, 54, matched the description from the accident, according to the report.

Sanders was arrested at 6:15 p.m. on 2532 W. Pershing Blvd. and taken to the Pulaski County jail where his bail is set at $5,000. He is charged with felony failure to stop after an accident with injury and misdemeanor violation of a protection order.

Jailers say inmate got hands on knife

Pulaski County deputies found a jail inmate with a weapon Wednesday night, according to an arrest report.

Anthony Thomas, 26, of Little Rock was found with a knife at 11:30 p.m., the report said.

Deputies arrested Thomas originally on April 21 on a charge of criminal attempt to commit capital murder. He was being held without bail.

Thomas is now additionally charged with felony possession of prohibited articles and misdemeanor carrying certain prohibited weapons.