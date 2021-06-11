Happy birthday (June 11): You'll have big ideas and effective strategies, too, but your real superpower is your power to attract the people who can share your dream and get it done. You'll communicate better than ever, and then step out of the way to let every star play their part.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The show mattered while it was happening but now the recap matters more. That's what you'll be building on going forward. Take a moment to decide what you can use about your recent experience.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): After doing the same thing for several days and getting good results, suddenly things changed and got exponentially greater. You will soon hit a point of diminishing returns — a signal to change it up.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You know your boundaries in theory, but the map of a place is not a place. You have to be on the ground to understand where the limits are.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Peer pressure is an actual force, as real as barometric, gauge or differential pressure. Furthermore, peer pressure has just as much influence as it did when you were 7, which is all the more reason to seek kind friends.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You've a chance to become the champion of a person or idea. Better to give too much than too little to this. You'll never have to look back and wonder if you could have done more.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Not everyone who smiles is happy. You can tell the difference though, and you'll speak to the hidden heart, offering the fortification of warmth and the sense of belonging that comes from being truly seen and accepted.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Every situation has potentials worthy of your curiosity, exploration and effort. Knowing where they are is a matter of dropping your preconceived notions and staying alert on every level, especially the intuitive one.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Things are happening, though perhaps not with the intensity, depth or profitability that you expected from the situation. Appreciate whatever results you get, however meager. It's something to build on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The outside world gives you motivation to improve, and there will be concrete benefits to reaching a certain goal by a particular day. The internal drive will kick in midway through this effort.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Steady progress is the usual way, but the current project is strange in this regard. Expect an erratic rhythm. In this case, nothing happens for a long time, and then, suddenly, it all seems to be happening at once.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): There's enough to focus on here, so the fact that you are participating in other dimensions simultaneously doesn't seem relevant to you. Even so, the intuitive knowledge you receive will be worth considering as a viable option.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You have several projects going at once and could conceivably bounce around them without accomplishing much to speak of. For best results, choose one focus and stick with it until a meaningful marker is hit.

MARS ENTERS LEO

There’s a new guest in the fire sign realm of Leo, moving like he belongs there. Mars in the lion’s den recalls the legendary tale of a boy named Daniel who was received in such a den by lions who greeted and licked him like faithful dogs upon their master’s return. The message: Supposedly fearsome circumstances will be surprisingly benign.

WEEKEND LOVE FORECAST

ARIES: Begin with the end in mind — dating advice that will help you prepare.

TAURUS: The best indicator of a good match? Laughing together. Laughing is the shared activity that lets you know your worldviews overlap.

GEMINI: Playfulness is so important to you. If you can't tell if someone is playing with you or not, that had better be part of the game or it's a deal breaker.

CANCER: You will successfully bridge gaps of age, culture or other.

LEO: Everyone has a different tolerance level for attention and sweetness. More is not always better.

VIRGO: Spend time with people close up and personal because there's a world of difference between what people say and what they do.

LIBRA: Check to make sure that what you want to accomplish is the same thing they want to accomplish.

SCORPIO: Understand what hot buttons you are dealing with so you can stay out of (or get into if desired) exciting territory.

SAGITTARIUS: You are empathetic and quick to forgive, and not just because you're a cool person. It just makes your life much easier to be this way.

CAPRICORN: Listen to the words people use and speak their language back to them.

AQUARIUS: Your relationship sector will be invigorated by variety, novelty, originality and change.

PISCES: Make no assumptions about how to please people. Your idea of a happy outcome is different from someone else's. Talk about it.

COUPLE OF THE WEEKEND

Cancer and Gemini may be side by side on the zodiac wheel, but when it comes to predictability, they are on opposite sides of the spectrum. Gemini tends to keep everyone guessing, and Cancer prefers the trust that builds when people know you’re going to behave in certain ways toward them. They find an agreeable balance in this and other matters of import this weekend as their chemistry kicks in strong.