JBU awarded $1.6 million for teacher education

SILOAM SPRINGS — John Brown University is the recipient of three grants from the Arkansas Department of Education, totaling more than $1,630,000.

The grants fund three academies that provide teachers with graduate credit and prepare them to take the licensure exam in their respective endorsement area.

JBU received $461,423 to conduct an online teaching academy to be directed by Kim Murie, assistant professor of teacher education.

The Special Education Academy received a grant for $395,357 and will be directed by Brian Herndon, associate professor of teacher education. Adria Trombley, project director of the ESOL Institute, will direct the ESOL Academy which received $773,353 from the state’s Department of Education.

“JBU is delighted to partner with the Arkansas Department of Education and Arkansas school districts to support their efforts to meet the diverse needs of students across the state,” said Curtis Cunningham, chair of the department of teacher education and graduate education.

JBU is one of several institutions awarded academy grants by the ADE. Funding covers the direct and indirect expense for participants to receive graduate credit for the courses in the academy at no cost to the participants.

The JBU academies, which begin in June and run through the 2021-22 school year, have more than 200 teachers enrolled.