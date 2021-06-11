Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Man, 43, fatally shot at Pine Bluff apartment complex, police say; 1 in custody

by Pine Bluff Commercial | Today at 6:34 a.m.
Vincent Peal (Courtesy of Jefferson County sheriff’s office)

A 43-year-old man was shot to death on Thursday night in Pine Bluff, and another man has been arrested in the killing, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Shortly before 9:10 P.M., officers went to an apartment complex at 2200 S. Hazel St. in reference to a shooting, a news release by the department states. Police said they found Kevin Brazell, 43, with apparent gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot near the northeast corner of the building. Brazell was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 48 year-old man, Vincent Peal, was arrested at the scene, interviewed by detectives and booked in the Jefferson County jail in connection with a charge of first-degree murder, according to the release. He remained in jail Friday morning, with no bond listed, an online inmate roster indicated.

This is the 12th homicide for Pine Bluff this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT