Man arrested in state in Kentucky slaying

A man wanted in a slaying in Kentucky was arrested in Blytheville on Wednesday, police said.

Roddrick D. Moore, 20, is accused in a fatal shooting in McCracken County, Ky., about 120 miles northeast of Blytheville.

Officers with the Blytheville Police Department, as well as agents with Arkansas' 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force, worked with the McCracken County sheriff's office to locate Moore, according to a news release from Blytheville police. The 2nd Judicial District includes Blytheville in Mississippi County and five other counties in Northeast Arkansas.

Darrius White, 20, was fatally shot in McCracken County, and a second man -- Jeffery Concentine Jr., whose age was not released -- was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Facebook post from the McCracken County sheriff's office.

A warrant was obtained for Moore's arrest on murder and first-degree assault charges, deputies said.

Moore was found at a residence on South Elm Street in Blytheville, about a mile northeast of the U.S. 61 exit off Interstate 55, and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Moore was booked into the Mississippi County jail, where he will await extradition, the release states.