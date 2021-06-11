Mother is charged in baby's '20 death

A 23-year-old Jonesboro woman has been arrested after the death of her infant daughter last year, according to the Jonesboro Police Department.

Aliyah Tytaunia Patton was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder, the report stated.

On Sept. 27, officers with the Jonesboro department responded after an infant was admitted to the emergency room of St. Bernards Medical Center. Detectives were called in to begin an investigation.

The infant's body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy, and the results were sent to the Jonesboro department on Monday. Patton was arrested two days later.