Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bella Vista

• Madison Rafter, 19, of 2516 W. Orleans Drive in Rogers was arrested Thursday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Rafter was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Devon Richmond, 26, of 3001 N. Woods Lane in Little Flock was arrested Thursday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Richmond was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Tyler Hedge, 21, of 4103 N.E. Kensington Ave. in Bentonville was arrested Thursday in connection with sexual extortion, computer exploitation of a child, sexual assault and tampering with physical evidence. Hedge was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Whitney Minnie, 23, of 601 W. Easy St. in Rogers was arrested Thursday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Minnie was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Thursday with no bond set.