PB grad is awarded first Kees scholarship

Pine Bluff High School graduate Courtney Irby has received the inaugural Gary Kees Memorial Scholarship.

The $2,500 scholarship, to be awarded annually, is given to a graduating senior at an Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative-member school who intends to pursue a career in public education. Irby will attend the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in the fall and plans to become a teacher, according to a news release.

It is named for Kees, who served as superintendent of the White Hall School District for eight years before his retirement in 2007.

Kees spent 36 years in public education, much of which was in administration. He was a social studies teacher and coached football and basketball before becoming assistant superintendent in the Dollarway School District. He also served 10 years as Stephens schools superintendent before helming White Hall schools. He began working as a consultant for the Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative upon his retirement.

“His years of dedication to public education was driven by his desire to ensure the children of Arkansas received a quality education,” Kees’ son, Cody, said. “He instilled his love of learning and appreciation for education in his three children [Dak, Heather and Cody], all of whom went on to obtain advanced degrees.” Gary Kees died in September, and his family wanted to ensure his dedication to Arkansas public education lived on, Cody said. Gary’s wife also taught in public schools.

Cody Kees, a lawyer, represents all school districts in Jefferson County.