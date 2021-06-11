Police investigating after vehicle strikes walker, fails to stop

Pine Bluff police are investigating a Thursday morning hit-and-run that left a 45-year-old man dead.

Officers found Tyrone McClinton lying on Dollarway Road near Phillips Street in response to a call just after 1:50 a.m., according to a Pine Bluff Police Department news release. Police say McClinton was pronounced dead at the scene.

A person who was with McClinton reportedly told police that they were walking on Dollarway Road when two vehicles approached. One of the vehicles hit McClinton and kept going, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the identity of the person who struck McClinton is asked to call the Pine Bluff police detective office at (870) 730-2090.