Repaired Lock No. 4 back in business

Repairs at Emmett Sanders Lock (No. 4) are complete and the lock has reopened to navigation traffic, according to a news release. Details: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District Office, (501) 324-5096 or CESWL-OP-OM@usace.army.mil.

Governor to survey Dumas flooding

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will tour flood damage in southeast Arkansas today. At 9:30 a.m., the governor will visit the Dumas Community Center, 18 Belmont St. He will hold a media availability with leaders to discuss the recent flooding. The governor also will tour the affected areas during his visit, according to a news release.

Commission marketing panel to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission's marketing committee will meet at 4 p.m. Monday at the commission office, 623 S. Main St. Details: Betty Brown, administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121 or bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.