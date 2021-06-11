Report details calls for emergency aid

Emergency medical situations accounted for nearly half of the Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services Department's calls during May.

According to the department's monthly report, there were 167 emergency medical responses, accounting for 47.44% of the 352 incident responses by the department. Vehicle accidents with injuries made up 41 of the calls, with 39 other calls classified as false alarms, 14 calls made for structure fires and eight each for vehicle fires, brush/grass/rubbish fires and alarm systems sounded. There were no hazardous-material emergencies reported.

The remaining 67 calls were not categorized.

Of the structure fires, seven were reported in Ward 1, five in Ward 3 and one each in wards 2 and 4.