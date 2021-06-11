State reports 12-week high number of new covid cases

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Friday by 393 — the largest one-day jump in almost three months — even as the number of patients hospitalized in the state with the virus fell for the second consecutive day.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by three, to 5,859.

"The recent increase in new cases is even more evident today with the highest level of new cases in nearly three months," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet. "Our 7-day positivity rate of 6.5% is of particular concern. We continue to see the importance of getting vaccinated to stop this virus in our communities."

After reaching its highest level in more than two months earlier in the week, the number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in the state fell Friday by six, to 202.

The number of virus patients who were on ventilators rose by three, to 42, the number's highest level in almost a month.

The number who were in intensive care units rose by four, to 95.

Friday's increase in cases was the biggest in a single day since the state's count rose by 396 on March 16. It followed a spike of 289 cases on Thursday, which had been the largest one-day increase in more than two weeks.

The average number of cases added to the state's tallies over a rolling seven-day period rose Friday to about 210, its highest level since the week ending May 5.

With new cases outpacing recoveries, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 216, to 1,985. The last time the state tallied more than 200 new active cases in a single day was in February, when the total number of active cases in the state was more than 16,000.

Meanwhile, the number of vaccine doses that providers in the state reported administering, including second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, rose Friday by 6,653, according to Health Department data.

The increase was larger than the increase on Thursday, but it was the first one in six days that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

Already below its level from just before Memorial Day weekend, the average number of doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell by more than 140, to just under 5,600.

More details in Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.