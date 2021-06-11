State sports brief

GOLF

Razorbacks start play at at Palmer Cup

Current University of Arkansas juniors Brooke Matthews and Julian Perico will begin competition on opposing sides at the Arnold Palmer Cup today at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill.

The Ryder Cup style competition between the United States and an International team will begin today with mixed four-ball matches.

Matthews and Perico will be the second Arkansas male-female tandem at the event, following the participation of Maria Fassi and Alvaro Ortiz, both of Mexico, in 2018.

Matthews, of Rogers, will follow in the footsteps of recent Razorbacks Alana Uriell, Fassi, Dylan Kim and Kaylee Benton at the event.

Matthews posted four top-10 finishes last season, including a win at the inaugural Blessings Collegiate Invitational and two runners-up showings.

Perico is the fourth Razorback men's player in the event, following David Lingmerth (Sweden) in 2010 for Team Europe, Sebastian Cappelen (Denmark) in 2011-13 for Team Europe, and Ortiz for Team International.

Perico, an All-SEC performer each of the last two seasons, is a two-time collegiate winner, at the Jerry Pate Intercollegiate in 2019 and at the Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate this season. The native of Peru holds the current career scoring average record at Arkansas (71.31) as well as the single-season record of 70.38.

-- Tom Murphy