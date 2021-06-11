Sunset date added to Little Rock mayor's proposed sales-tax increase

A sunset date of Dec. 31, 2031, has been added to Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.'s proposed "Rebuild the Rock" sales-tax increase of 1 percentage point, according to city meeting materials released Friday.

Under Scott's initial proposal, the tax increase would have been permanent.

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors will have the opportunity to vote to call a Sept. 14 special election on the sales-tax increase during a meeting Tuesday.

Three items that comprise the tax increase — including an ordinance to call the election and which stipulates the tax increase will cease being levied after 10 years — were added to the board's agenda as part of the meeting materials uploaded to the city's website Friday.

During a board meeting Tuesday, Ward 3 City Director Kathy Webb requested that the sales-tax package be added to the board's agenda for its next meeting.

During a meeting May 11, Webb made a motion to table the sales-tax proposal until July 13, and the board approved the motion in an 8-2 vote. The decision scuttled Scott's request that the board approve a July 13 special election.

In a phone interview Friday, Webb said she plans to vote yes on the mayor's proposal to call a special election, citing changes to the tax package and a more robust discussion of federal dollars from the most recent federal stimulus legislation.

Senior mayoral adviser Kendra Pruitt could not be reached for comment immediately by phone or email Friday.