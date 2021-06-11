Police: Texarkana man dies in motorcycle crash

A 46-year-old motorcyclist was killed following a crash in Texarkana on Thursday night, police said.

Kelly D. Hancock of Texarkana was driving a 2007 Harley Davidson on Dudley and Roberts streets when the wreck happened just before 9:30 p.m., according to a preliminary report by the city’s police department.

Police said Hancock lost control of the motorcycle and was thrown from the bike.

He was transported to Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, Texas, where he later died, according to the report.

Conditions at the time of the crash were described by police as clear and dry.

At least 264 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads, according to a summary report from the state Department of Public Safety.