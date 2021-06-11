Two drivers killed in head-on crash

Two men died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning on U.S. 278 in Nashville, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Jamal Staves, 45, of Nashville was driving a 2012 Cadillac south on the highway about 10:53 a.m. when his car crossed the centerline and hit head-on the northbound 2015 Chevrolet driven by Patrick Byrne, 68, of Dierks, the report said.

Staves was pronounced dead at the scene and Byrne died later at Howard County Memorial Hospital, according to the report.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

A child in the Cadillac was injured in the crash, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, the report said.

A 31-year-old Sheridan man died early Thursday in a one-vehicle crash in Grant County, according to another state police report.

Jeremy Kumpe was driving a 2003 Hyundai Sante Fe north on Grant County Road 51 at 5:35 a.m. when his vehicle struck a deer and overturned, the report said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Conditions at time of the crash were clear and dry, the report said.