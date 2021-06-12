Alum creates UAPB awards

U.S. Rep. Danny K. Davis, D-Illinois, announced a scholarship contribution for students in Illinois' 7th Congressional District to attend the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

"I am pleased to announce a $10,000 contribution to UAPB from Mr. Frank Cucco, founder and president of Impact Networking of Lake Forrest, Illinois," said Davis, who represents Illinois' 7th District.

The congressman is also a graduate of Arkansas AM&N College (now UAPB), according to his website.

The $10,000 will be used for 10 $1,000 scholarships for students who live in Illinois' 7th Congressional District, have been admitted to UAPB or are currently in attendance and have a GPA average of C or better and whose family income is under $150,000 annually, according to a news release.

The scholarships are in honor of Davis; his sister Ceola Davis Barnes, a retired educator; two brothers; three other sisters; three nephews who partially grew up in Davis' parents' home; several cousins; and close friends who all attended UAPB.

Davis also thanked Bill Jacobs, director of diversity for Impact Networking, who facilitated the connection.

Students interested in applying for the scholarships may contact UAPB or Davis at (773) 533-9940.