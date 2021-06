Bentonville, 1910: "We arrived alright, but Ark I do not like at all." The note was on the back of a card of the elegant lobby of the Benton County Bank, with a fireplace to the right and at least two spittoons on the tile floor. The bank closed six months after it merged with First National Bank in 1930. The restored, repurposed building still stands just off the town square.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203