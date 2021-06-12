Child Care Aware in city has open house

Child Care Aware of West Central Arkansas recently celebrated its grand opening at 1301 Ridgway Road, Ste 1A, at Pine Bluff. The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce's Redcoats participated in the ribbon cutting.

"Child Care Aware is dedicated to establishing strong partnerships with families, child care providers and the community; advocating for children and providing information, education, guidance and support," according to the Chamber's newsletter.

A wide range of trainings and workshops are offered from baby sign language to emergency preparedness courses in CPR/First Aid, fire extinguisher training and more, according to the newsletter.