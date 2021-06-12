Church notes: Bella Vista Community Church welcomes interim pastor

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., welcomes interim pastor Gary Crandall and his wife Sherrie Crandall. Gary and Sherrie have been in ministry for 42 years, and this is his fourth "Intentional Interim" position. They are excited for the opportunity to serve BVCC and look forward to what God is going to do during their time at BVCC.

Gary and Sherrie were high school sweethearts in North Carolina and will be married 52 years on June 13. They were both born again in 1975 while Gary was stationed with the Army in Germany. They have three children who live in California, North Carolina and Sicily, and they have eight grandchildren. Their home base is Mountain Home.

Gary graduated from the University of Maryland, Grace Theological Seminary and Dallas Theological Seminary. He is also the author of four books. The most recent, "True Discipleship," was published in 2018. Both taught at a Bible college in Guam, and they also served as missionaries in Africa.

Join us for a worship service on Sundays at 10 a.m.

Visit bvcc.net for more information about services and video sermons to stay connected from home.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net or email questions@bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday morning worship at 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and at 10:45 a.m. (blended). Sunday School and adult Bible classes are at 9:45 a.m. Social distancing is practiced. There will be only one Sunday morning worship service on May 30 at 9:30 a.m.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790)

The "Sonday Riders" will meet at 2 p.m. June 20 in the front parking lot. All two-, three- and four-wheel riders are welcome for a leisurely, scenic ride that ends at a restaurant where the group has time for sharing and fellowship.

The Choir meets on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m.

The Prayer Shawl Makers meet at 12:30 p.m. June 16.

A free summer Vacation Bible School program is planned for 6-8 p.m. June 21. A meal will be offered at 5:30 p.m.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., is operating the FPC Food Pantry as a drive-through on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. Please bring something (utility bill, etc.) that shows that you are a resident of Benton County, and the church is glad to serve you.

Worship is at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, with online worship through Facebook and YouTube. Distancing and masks are required for in-person worship.

For more updates about church activities, go to the church website at www.fpcbentonville.org.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rogers, 2305 S. Dixieland Road, celebrates worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. The Rev. Randy Moll is pastor. Bible study at 8:30 a.m. precedes worship at the church and online at Google Meet.

The Women's Second Saturday Bible Study is at 10 a.m. today at the church. The church council will meet at 7 p.m. June 15 at the church. Midweek Bible Study is at 7 p.m. each Wednesday on Google Meet.

Services are available live on the church Facebook page and recorded for posting on the church website later.

Information: 310-5289, goodshepherdrogers.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., is now completely open to all. Sunday School starts at 9 a.m. in Fellowship Hall. The church service starts at 10:30 a.m.

The church office is open 8 a.m. until noon Monday through Thursday.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Lost Bridge Community Church in Garfield, 20650 Oak Ridge Dr., has resumed in-person services at 9 a.m. Sundays. All are welcome.

Information: 871-7021, lostbridgecommunitychurch.com.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., has resumed in-person worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. Masks are no longer required but are recommended if you have not been vaccinated. Childcare is available.

You may also watch the service live on our website or our Facebook page.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Unitarian Universalists of Benton County, 1400 W. Walnut, No. 113, Rogers, come together in person for a Sunday Gathering this Sunday. We'll share our paths to Unitarian Universalism and say goodbye to our home in The Quarter in Rogers. Come at 10:30 a.m. for brunch before we gather at 11 a.m. Bring a dish to share for potluck or bring your own. Zoom also available at 11 am.

For link and information, visit www.uubcar.org or Facebook www.facebook.com/UUBC.AR.

Information: 855-1485, uubcar.com.

United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista, 100 Cooper Road, is hosting the annual Village International Food Festival this summer, with Jamaican cuisine featured July 10. On the menu are stewed chicken, rice and peas, fried sweet bread and mandarin orange cake. Pickup is available between 4 and 6 p.m., and plates are $12 each. Orders will be taken until July 6. Place your order soon by calling 855-1325.

Future dates are Aug. 14, Italian cuisine; and Oct. 9 is Oktoberfest with German food.

In-person worship takes place every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. or tune in to Facebook Live.

Information: 855-1325, unitedlutheranbv.org.

Unity Church of the Ozarks, 2200 S.E. J St., Bentonville, offers a Little Free Pantry by the front door of the church at 2200 S.E. J St. in Bentonville. Please help yourself when needed and help others by donating.

Unity Church of the Ozarks continues to answer prayer requests. For more information, call 721-2752.

Village Bible Church in Bella Vista, 1591 Forest Hills Blvd., offers Sunday School for all ages at 9 a.m. with live worship at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Worship in the sanctuary is, as always, mask optional. The Oasis Center (video venue) is for those preferring a mask-required setting. There is infant/toddler nursery available for infants through 3-year-olds during the Sunday School and worship hours.

The service is also livestreamed on Facebook at Village Bible Church or on vimeo.com/user4282704.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon for drive-through pickup.

Information: 876-5764, villagebibleefc.org.

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday worship services, both in-person and livestreamed, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Online worship services are available on YouTube and through the church's website at www.fpcspringdale.org. Transitional pastor the Rev. Dr. Ronnie Prevost will lead the service.

The church is in the process of searching for an installed pastor. The Pastor Nominating Committee is meeting with liaisons from the Presbytery's Committee on Ministry. The liaisons will guide the Nominating Committee and the congregation through the spiritual discernment process involved in the pastoral search.

For those who are fully vaccinated, masks are no longer required for in-person services. Those who are not vaccinated against covid-19 are strongly encouraged to wear masks and maintain distancing protocols.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually, or relationally -- FPC Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

The church is looking for some talented folks to provide music for our Summer Sunday worship services. Soloists, groups and instrumentalists are invited to perform while the full choir takes a summer break. Contact the church office if you would like to volunteer.

FPC Youth are planning a week-long summer mission trip to Ferncliff Camp near Little Rock. They will serve in the Disaster Assistance Center and on the farm and complete a signature project that contributes to the long-term upkeep of Ferncliff.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

