Embiid-led Sixers trounce Hawks to grab advantage

ATLANTA -- Joel Embiid kept taking falls. He also kept rising to his feet.

Nothing was going to take Philadelphia's big center off the court with the playoff series lead on the line.

Embiid scored 27 points and the 76ers rode a dominant third quarter to a 127-111 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night and a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Embiid, playing with a cartilage tear in his right knee, added 9 rebounds, 8 assists and 3 blocked shots. He played 34 minutes despite turning his ankle on one fall and landing hard on his back on another.

"I'm OK," Embiid said. "I'm standing up. I'm walking. I finished the game. So I'm gonna keep getting back up. I'm going to keep fighting. That's been me since I've been playing basketball. ... Whatever happens, get back up and keep it going."

Tobias Harris had 22 points and Ben Simmons added 18 to help the 76ers end Atlanta's streak of 13 home wins. The 76ers have taken the series lead with back-to-back wins.

Simmons has had primary defensive responsibility against Trae Young, who led Atlanta with 28 points, in each of the 76ers' two wins in the series. On Friday night, he was challenged to take a bigger offensive role, especially with Embiid facing constant double-teams.

"I was just trying to push the pace and get in the lane, stay aggressive and get to the rim, get into a rhythm," Simmons said. "I think I did a good job of that in the second half."

The 76ers played up to their No. 1 seed, taking a lead of 22 points and keeping the advantage in double figures most of the second half. The Hawks played from behind after their last lead at 11-10.

Trae Young led Atlanta with 28 points. John Collins had 23 and Bogdan Bogdanovic 19.

Game 4 is Monday night in Atlanta.

The Hawks have difficulty matching up with Embiid (7-0, 280) but also have size disadvantages at other spots, including with the 6-9 Simmons guarding the 6-1 Young.

"It's not anything we can't adjust to," Young said.

But when asked what the Hawks can do, Young added "Obviously, if I had the answers, we wouldn't be talking about it right now."

The 76ers outscored the Hawks 66-58 in the paint and 15-6 on fast breaks.

"I think their size has had an impact on this series," Hawks Coach Nate McMillan said. "They just pretty much pounded us in the paint tonight."

After leading 65-60 early in the third period, Philadelphia took command with an 11-0 run. The 76ers outscored the Hawks 34-19 in the third quarter.

Simmons had two baskets during the run, including a dunk for a 76-60 lead.

Atlanta couldn't regain the momentum as the 76ers stretched the lead to 20 points, 93-73, late in the period.

Embiid, who faced constant double-teams from Atlanta's defense, made 12 of 16 free throws.

Embiid had a scare in the third quarter when he limped and appeared to be in pain after grabbing a rebound. Embiid appeared to step awkwardly on Clint Capela's foot, turning his ankle.

"He's playing hard," said 76ers Coach Doc Rivers. "He's giving us everything. ... He is going through a lot, I'll tell you that."

SUNS 116, NUGGETS 102

DENVER -- Devin Booker and Phoenix spoiled Nikola Jokic's MVP celebration with a victory over Denver in Game 3 that put "The Joker" and the rest of the reeling Nuggets on the brink of a quick second-round exit.

Booker scored 28 points and teamed with Chris Paul to lead a steady offensive onslaught that countered Jokic's triple-double of 32 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists.

With their sixth consecutive victory, the second-seeded Suns took a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 is Sunday at Ball Arena.

Paul had 27 points, 8 assists and 3 steals for the Suns, who pulled away after halftime for the third consecutive time. All five Phoenix starters scored in double figures.

They are a one win away from their first trip to the Western Conference Finals since 2009-10 -- which was the last time Phoenix made the playoffs.

Monte Morris scored 21 off the bench for Denver.

The third-seeded Nuggets, who reached the conference finals last year, are on the brink of getting swept in a playoff series for the first time since the Lakers bounced them out of the first round in 2007-08.

THURSDAY'S LATE GAME

JAZZ 117, CLIPPERS 111

SALT LAKE CITY -- Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points and Utah forced nine consecutive misses down the stretch to outlast Los Angeles and take a 2-0 lead in their Western Conference semifinal series.

Mitchell clinched the game with a driving shot with 43 seconds remaining but then appeared to hurt his leg slightly on a foul by Paul George with 10 seconds to play. He made one of two free throws after hobbling to the line.

The guard is the first Jazz player with at least 35 points in back-to-back playoff games since Karl Malone in 1988.

Jordan Clarkson scored 24, including six three-pointers, while Joe Ingles had 19 points and Rudy Gobert contributed 13 points and a career playoff-high 20 rebounds.

Reggie Jackson led the Clippers with 29 points and George had 27. Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points but managed just two in the fourth quarter.

At a glance

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Philadelphia 127, Atlanta 111

Philadelphia leads series 2-1.

Phoenix 116, Denver 102

Phoenix leads series 3-0.

TODAY’S GAME All times Central

Utah at LA Clippers, 7:30 p.m.

Utah leads series 2-0.

SUNDAY’S GAME

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Brooklyn leads series 2-1.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, front left, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, defends in the first half of Game 3 of an NBA second-round playoff series Friday, June 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic accepts the Most Valuable Player award before Game 3 of an NBA second-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, and forward JaMychal Green, front, defend against Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA second-round playoff series Friday, June 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul drives as Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo is slowed by screen by Suns forward Dario Saric during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA second-round playoff series Friday, June 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Phoenix Suns react after a basket by Chris Paul against the Denver Nuggets during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA second-round playoff series Friday, June 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone, back, makes a point to referee Ben Taylor during the second half of Game 3 of the team's NBA second-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, June 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, right, pulls in a rebound as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton defends during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA second-round playoff series Friday, June 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig, left, drives to the basket past Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA second-round playoff series Friday, June 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, left, passes the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon defends during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA second-round playoff series Friday, June 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)