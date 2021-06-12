Geffken unable to attend city manager interview in Florida

FORT SMITH -- City Administrator Carl Geffken is unable to attend next week's interview process for the city manager's job in Clearwater, Fla., due to a family emergency, according to Clearwater officials.

Geffken didn't respond to a phone call Friday to confirm whether he's still in the application process for the Clearwater job, but Jennifer Poirrier, Clearwater city human resources director, said he hasn't dropped out.

Geffken and Kevin Woods, city manager of Thornton, Colo., were the remaining two candidates in Clearwater's search for a new city manager as of Thursday. Three other finalists dropped out of the process.

The City Council will meet Monday to discuss next steps for hiring a city manager, Poirrier said.

Geffken and Woods were expected in Clearwater early next week for interviews, a tour and a meet and greet. Those plans were canceled due to Geffken's unavailability, said Poirrier.

Geffken, 56, has been Fort Smith's city administrator since 2016. He was previously chief operating officer for Berks County, Pa., and managing director of Reading, Pa.