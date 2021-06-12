Getting it straight

The crop damage caused by recent flooding across Arkansas won’t be known until the rain ceases and floodwaters recede, but the Arkansas Farm Bureau reported the potential for a $310 million hit to the state’s agricultural economy due to flooding. An article in Friday’s edition misstated the Farm Bureau’s assessment.

Gift certificates from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission had been distributed to 284 people as of Thursday as rewards for receiving a vaccine dose on or after May 26, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Health said Friday. Due to incorrect information from the Health Department, a story in Friday's newspaper gave an incorrect number.