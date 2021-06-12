Harris promotes child care funding

Vice President Kamala Harris highlighted the Biden administration's efforts to expand child care and relieve the financial pressures of parenthood during a visit to a child care center Friday.

Harris is discussing new guidance on $15 billion in grants to support child care programs, forthcoming payments to families from the child tax credit and a separate credit to help parents pay for care.

The outreach is part of the continued implementation of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief package to help the U.S. economy heal from the coronavirus pandemic. Administration officials said they expect that several million families will benefit from the assistance, underscoring that the money should enable more parents to work and boost economic growth.

Many parents have needed to forgo work because of the pandemic and the administration is banking on $15 billion for child care and development block grants to make it easier for people to return to jobs. That sum is on top of the $24 billion already going to states, territories and tribes to stabilize the child care sector.

One in eight child care jobs have yet to return after the pandemic closed many centers and schools, according to the administration. The aid is to be used for payments to child care providers and compensation for caregivers, both of which are designed to improve access and quality of services.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BqG0qw28_1Q]

Harris also announced an outreach effort for June 21 to ensure that families receive the child tax credit. The relief package increased the size of the credit and the IRS is scheduled to begin issuing payments July 15.

An eligible family would receive $300 a month for a child under the age of six and $250 for those between the ages of 6-17. Experts forecast that the payments could halve child poverty.

IRS estimates suggest that 39 million households accounting for nearly 9 in 10 U.S. children are already set to receive the payments. Families that have yet to file their taxes and did not sign up for the direct payments in the relief package can still register.

Key goals of the administration's outreach are to build support for extending the payments, which would lapse after one year, and raising awareness that people can qualify for them.

The IRS was expected Friday to release guidance on an enhanced tax credit for child and dependent care.

Families with incomes up to $125,000 could get a tax credit as much as $4,000 for one child and $8,000 for two or more children for the 2021 tax year. The credit will also be fully refundable, meaning that lower income families with no tax burden could qualify for it.

IRS officials will separately issue guidance for a paid leave tax credit, which would offset the cost to employers that offer paid sick and family leave because of events stemming from the coronavirus.

The credit would go to employers with fewer than 500 workers. The employers could receive as much as $17,110 for up to 10 days of paid sick leave and as many as 12 weeks of paid family leave.

Meanwhile, the White House announced Friday that Harris will visit Greenville, S.C., on Monday, to be followed by a June 18 visit to Atlanta. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan plans to make Tuesday stops in Raleigh and Charlotte, N.C. .

Details of the trips were not released. The visits mark the launch of a national tour that's part of of the White House's "month of action," announced by President Joe Biden last week to urge more Americans to get vaccinated before July 4.

The effort a slew of steps to ease barriers and make the vaccines more appealing to those who haven't received them.

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Boak and Meg Kinnard of The Associated Press.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about child tax credit during visit at CentroNia, a bilingual early childhood education school in northwest Washington, Friday, June 11, 2021 . (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Vice President Kamala Harris joins bilingual early childhood education school CentroNia pupils during a visit to the school, Friday, June 11, 2021 in northwest Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)